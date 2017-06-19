Access Financial acquires another mic...

Access Financial acquires another microlender

Microlending company Access Financial Services Limited has acquired the assets of another rival, Micro Credit Limited , whose brand it plans to keep as a market retention strategy. Access has bought Micro Credit's loan portfolio, fixed assets, and trade name.

