a oeWork Hard, Play Harda

" Why would you want to invest in the Caribbean? You mean, why wouldn't you? It's the garden of Eden," replied Sir Richard Branson, during the Q & A luncheon for the relaunch of the Caribbean Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in Kingston. Newly partnered with Proven Wealth Ltd, the duo hosted an event in celebration of entrepreneurship at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

