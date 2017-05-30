A night of Flamenco music, dance and more

Flamenco Dancer, Irene Rueda, whips her Manton de manila during an exhilarating solo in the first half of 'Yaleos a Morente' at the Caminos Flamencos concert at the Caminos Flamencos concert at the Courtleigh Auditorium, recently. Pianist and originator of the show, Alberto Raya, strikes a passionate chord with the audience as he performs during the Caminos Flamencos concert.

