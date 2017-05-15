WorldRemit, JMMB Money Transfer launc...

WorldRemit, JMMB Money Transfer launch online tranfers to Jamaica

Jamaica Observer

WorldRemit customers can now send money to all bank accounts in Jamaica via JMMB Money Transfer, using the WorldRemit app or website, a media release Monday said. Funds may be accessed on the same day for transactions completed by 3:00 pm and within 24 hours for all other transactions, the release from WorldRemit added.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,420 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,018

