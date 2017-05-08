When members of the House saw black

When members of the House saw black

Read more: Jamaica Observer

The story of the two Jamaican National Anthems that showed up during the Independence preparations in 1962 has already been chronicled as one of those unexpected developments that can change the direction of planned events. But there was also the story of the two national flags, as we shall see from the following account of the great flag debate of June 20, 1962.

Chicago, IL

