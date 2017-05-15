What is good for St Kitts is good for...

What is good for St Kitts is good for Jamaica

Hearing St Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris and Police Commissioner Ian Queeley warning Kittitians against harbouring criminals, and in particular criminal relatives, last week, sounds uncannily like they were speaking directly to Jamaicans.Both men stressed the great necessity for citizens to support security officials in their efforts to implement measures and programmes geared at reducing crime and violence in that eastern Caribbean country by turning over criminals to the police and refraining from hiding relatives who break the law.

