Western Jamaica preparing for hurricane season

With the hurricane season looming on the horizon, the municipal corporations in western Jamaica are now fast tracking preparations, having recently experienced a period of erratic rainfall, which resulted in flooding in some low-lying communities in the region. In St James, which has had a long history of flooding, especially in downtown Montego Bay, the city's mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, said the parish's municipal corporation is already on the move, focusing on drain-cleaning and the removal of overhanging trees in many communities.

Chicago, IL

