Weekly Round-up: Flood dilema...Elderly women slaughtered... Nugent freed

Heavy rains associated with a trough across the central Caribbean again wreaked havoc on the island's infrastructure, dumping up to a month's volume of rainfall on some areas, washing away bridges, tearing up roads, forcing rivers to burst their banks, and leaving a number of Jamaicans marooned. Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday disclosed that a master drainage plan has been developed for Jamaica and its implementation will now have to be fast tracked.

