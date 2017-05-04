UTech holds special law classes
The University of Technology, Jamaica has announced that it will be conducting special law revision classes for students who intend to take the Norman Manley Law School entrance examination.UTech has said that the special law revision classes will take the form of a boot camp, open to all law graduates of UTech and final year LLB students at the institution.
