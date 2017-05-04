Use Child Month to renew commitment to children, says Floyd Green
State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green, says the observation of Child Month provides an opportunity for Jamaicans to reflect on and renew their commitment to the nation's children.He noted that the theme for the month, 'Take Action! Break the Chain of Abuse Against our Children', serves as an urgent reminder that "all of us, as individuals and as a society, need to do more to protect our children". Green was speaking at a Think Tank at the Jamaica Information Service's head office in Kingston yesterday to announce activities for Child Month.
