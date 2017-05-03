US judge remands seven of eight alleg...

US judge remands seven of eight alleged scammers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Constable Jason Jahalal walks ahead of his co-accused while being escorted by a lawman out of the country to face charges in the United States. A judge in the United States has ordered that seven of the eight Jamaicans who were extradited last week for their alleged role in a lottery scam scheme that raked in more than US$5.6 million should remain in custody until their trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,338 • Total comments across all topics: 280,756,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC