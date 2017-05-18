UDC secures US$600k funding for rehabilitation of MoBay waterfront
The Urban Development Corporation has secured US$600,000 in part funding from the KfW Development Bank through the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre to carry out rehabilitative work to protective infrastructure along sections of the Montego Bay waterfront in St James.The UDC, in a release this afternoon, stated that in addition to the rehabilitation of the groynes, the project also seeks to explore ecosystem based adaptation interventions to complement the repair works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
