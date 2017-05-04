Trump fires J'can White House chief u...

Trump fires J'can White House chief usher

Read more: The Gleaner

In this 2011 file photo Jamaica-born Angella Reid , greets Jamaica's ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, at a welcome reception upon the latter's arrival in the United States capital. Angella Reid, a Jamaican, has been fired by the Trump administration as the chief usher of the White House.

Chicago, IL

