Trelawny cop gets keys to Lincoln Park, USA

16 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

LASCO cop for 2015/16, Sergeant Gladstone Sealy, during a recent one-week goodwill/training visit to Detroit, USA, was given the keys to the city by Mayor of Lincoln Park, Michigan, Thomas E Karnes. Upon his return to the island at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay last Saturday, a smiling Sergeant Sealy recounted that he was invited to the mayor's office, after making a presentation at a high school in Lincoln Park, where the mayor and other members of the municipality were present.

Chicago, IL

