Style Week Jamaica celebrates 13 years

Deiwght Peters of Saint International outlines plans for Style Week 2017 to Dr Denise Chevannes, executive director, National Family Planning Board; Olayinka Jacobs-Bonnick, director, Jamaica and Caribbean British Council; and Karlene Lemaire of the embassy of France at the launch recently. Style Week 2017 is slated to get under way tonight and Saint International is promising patrons a fashion spectacular to outclass any previous staging.

