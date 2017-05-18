Stephens dedicates
Singer Richie Stephens received an American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Pop Award at that company's 34th annual show held at The Wiltern in Hollywood, California, Thursday night. The 50-year-old Stephens was recognised for his contribution to the song, Work , a massive hit for Rihanna in 2016.
