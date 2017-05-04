Starbucks to open first stores in Jam...

Starbucks to open first stores in Jamaica

15 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Caribbean Coffee Traders will have the exclusive rights to own and operate stores on the island, with the first one to open in Montego Bay. Margaritaville Caribbean Group's portfolio of brands includes Wendy's and Cinnabon.

Chicago, IL

