St James man accused of using teen as sex slave

A St James man is scheduled to face the Montego Bay Parish Court following his recent arrest and charge in relation to breaches of the Trafficking Persons Act and other offences.A release from the Ministry of Justice stated that the accused, 34-year-old computer programmer Keron Lucien Watson also known 'Shane' of Providence Height, Flanker, St James was taken into custody last month, following an investigation by personnel assigned to the Ant-Trafficking in Persons Intellectual Property . It added that Watson's arrest stemmed from a complaint by an 18-year-old female Jamaican student, whose name is being withheld in order to protect her identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.