Something Extra - Friday

From left: Head of the EU Delegation in Jamaica Malgorzata Wasilewska; Olivia Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport; and the newly appointed Spanish Ambassador to Jamaica Josep Maria Bosch Bessa. Flamenco dancer Irene Rueda whips her Manton de Manila during an exhilarating solo performance in the first half of 'Yaleos a Morente' at the Caminos Flamencos concert.
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
