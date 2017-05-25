Silver Musgrave for Shirley's music o...

Silver Musgrave for Shirley's music of words

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

In January 2015, when Tanya Shirley's poetry collection, The Merchant of Feathers , was officially presented to the public, music played a major role in the function at Lecture Theatre 3, Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies , Mona. Djenne Greaves played Jamaican popular music songs as inspired by the book, including Beenie Man and Miss Thing's Dude , Admiral Bailey's Punaany , Gregory Isaacs' Night Nurse , the time-honoured Shabba Ranks pair of Needle Eye and X-Rated , and Gyptian's Hold You .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,614 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC