Serious appeal from a heart attack survivor
Mr Carl Hamilton's testimony about a heart attack he survived in 2015 should be compulsory reading for all adult Jamaicans. Mr Hamilton kindly shared his frightening experience last Tuesday at the inaugural Your Health, Your Wealth Symposium staged by the Jamaica Observer at The Worthington, Spanish Court Hotel, in Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC