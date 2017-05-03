SectoralDebate: 'Healthcare is not free', says Tufton

Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton has urged Parliamentarians to be honest with themselves and with the people of Jamaica, as "healthcare is not free".He said there is practicality in recognising that increasing health care costs and the government's inability to afford the ideal expenditure of six per cent GDP, according to the World Health Organization's standard, has not been possible. "Frankly speaking, if free means long delays, poor quality or no access for critical services, it is easy to appreciate why so many persons question the practicality of the term free healthcare," the health minister reasoned.

