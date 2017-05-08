Second coming for Imperial's Knowledge

Dancehall artiste Imperial, formerly known as Alley Cat, is currently promoting his recently re-released album Dancehall Knowledge Volume 3. "The album was re-released in January and is getting steady rotation overseas, so the aim is to get it familiar with the Jamaican audience. We are in the process of shooting the music video for the first single off the album called Doing Better so right now we are just promoting the best way we know how," he told Jamaica Observer yesterday.

