Second coming for Imperial's Knowledge

Second coming for Imperial's Knowledge

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Dancehall artiste Imperial, formerly known as Alley Cat, is currently promoting his recently re-released album Dancehall Knowledge Volume 3. "The album was re-released in January and is getting steady rotation overseas, so the aim is to get it familiar with the Jamaican audience. We are in the process of shooting the music video for the first single off the album called Doing Better so right now we are just promoting the best way we know how," he told Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC