Seamless transition to formal economy important a " Wynter

10 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Governor of the Bank of Jamaica Brian Wynter says a way should be found to facilitate the seamless transition of businesses operating informally to the formal economy.Wynter, who was responding to questions at the BOJ's quarterly press briefing at the Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay on Friday, said it was in the country's best interest if more businesses are regularized and taxes can be collected. "It is important that we find ways to bring people into the formal sector and where we will definitely know who is doing what.

Chicago, IL

