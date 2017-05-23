Samuda should resign over grass affai...

Samuda should resign over grass affair, anti-corruption group demands

Executive Director of the National Integrity Action, Professor Trevor Munroe says the issue showed that Samuda got personal benefit from the Government's grass project and he should "seriously consider tendering his resignation". Pressure remains on Agriculture Minister Karl Samuda over the Mombasa grass affair with a leading anti-corruption group now calling for his resignation from the cabinet of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

