Route for Montego Bay bypass to be decided upon by next month

Dr Horace Chang, minister without portfolio with responsibility for water, works and housing in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, says a decision on the route to develop a periphery road around Montego Bay to reduce the heavy traffic congestion experienced here, will be made by the end of next month. "We would expect to have a sign off on the route by the end of June," Dr Chang revealed.

