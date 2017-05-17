Rehearsals In High Gear For Powerful Women And Men Show
A number of politicians, captains of industry and other national influencers have began rehearsing for this year's Powerful Women and Men Perform for Charity Show, which returns to the National Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. The show has been revamped and restructured for wider variety of presentations, with a number of newcomers and the most popular performers over the years rejoining the cast this year. The family of veteran politician and Speaker of the House, Pearnel Charles Senior, will be on the show for the first time this year with a well choreographed act.
