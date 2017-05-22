Prohibited items at National Stadium ...

Prohibited items at National Stadium for today's track meet

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The police are advising people attending the 14th staging of the Jamaica International Invitational Track Meet at the National Stadium today to take note of the following stipulations regarding prohibited items and licensed firearm holders. Prohibited Items Licensed firearm holders must make arrangements for the safekeeping of their weapons, as NO weapons will be allowed inside the National Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC