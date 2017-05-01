Press association urges gov't to support call for appointment of ...
The Press Association of Jamaica is urging the government to support a call by Reporters Without Borders for the appointment of a Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for the Safety of Journalists. This comes against the background of a report from Reporters Without Borders which stated that "attacks on the media have become commonplace and strongmen are on the rise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
