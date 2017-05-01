Press association urges gov't to supp...

Press association urges gov't to support call for appointment of ...

23 hrs ago

The Press Association of Jamaica is urging the government to support a call by Reporters Without Borders for the appointment of a Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for the Safety of Journalists. This comes against the background of a report from Reporters Without Borders which stated that "attacks on the media have become commonplace and strongmen are on the rise.

Chicago, IL

