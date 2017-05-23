'Powerful' line-up for June 4 concert
READYTV's CEO, Christopher "Papa CD" Dehring and Queen's Counsel Ian "DJ QC" Wilkinson will go up against Rankin Pumpkin, the Japanese entrant in the Magnum Kings and Queens competition, at the Powerful Women & Men show, on Sunday, June 4. The event, which is themed 'Tell Me Something Good! Keeping Charity Alive, Jamaica 55', is scheduled for the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew. Showtime is 6:00 pm.
