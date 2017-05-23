Positive response to EPOC community m...

Positive response to EPOC community meetings

The Economic Programme Oversight Committee is reporting positive response to its "Pon di Corner" community sensitisation meetings.The sessions, which got underway more than two weeks ago, seek to raise awareness about Jamaica's economic programme, which is underpinned by the three-year International Monetary Fund Stand-By Agreement . EPOC Co-Chair, Keith Duncan, said the objective is "to ensure that we talk to the people, hear what they have to say and raise their awareness".

