PM urges Jamaicans to give talents to...

PM urges Jamaicans to give talents to nation building

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is imploring all Jamaicans to use their God-given talents to build the country.He made the call as he joined scores of volunteers at the Central Police Station in downtown Kingston yesterday to beautify and renovate the facility as part of the 2017 National Labour Day Project. Holness lauded all the volunteers for giving their time and effort to restoring the almost 100-year-old police station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC