PM urges Jamaicans to give talents to nation building

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is imploring all Jamaicans to use their God-given talents to build the country.He made the call as he joined scores of volunteers at the Central Police Station in downtown Kingston yesterday to beautify and renovate the facility as part of the 2017 National Labour Day Project. Holness lauded all the volunteers for giving their time and effort to restoring the almost 100-year-old police station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.