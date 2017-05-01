Pickersgill praised for longevity as ...

Pickersgill praised for longevity as PNP chairman

From left: P.J. Patterson, former prime minister of Jamaica; Robert 'Bobby' Pickersgill, People's National Party chairman; and Dr Peter Phillips, PNP president, getting ready to cut the ceremonial 25th anniversary cake. Robert Pickersgill, chairman of the People's National Party and member of parliament for St Catherine North Western, was lauded for his 25 years service as the party's chairman at a colourful function put on by the party's Region Six in Montego Bay on Sunday.

