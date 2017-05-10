Tufton moves

Tufton moves

Jamaica Observer

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton goes under a hurdle in an obstacle course routine at the Jamaica Defence Force headquarters at Up Park Camp in Kingston, yesterday - World Move for Health Day. He also participated in a plyometrics session at Jamaica College, a fitness event at the Ministry of Health, and an aerobics marathon at the National Health Fund.

Chicago, IL

