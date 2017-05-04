Pastor under sex pressure
BUNKER'S Hill, Trelawny - The Church in Jamaica has been thrown into further disarray, with news that another man of the cloth has been arrested and charged by the police with a sexual offence against a minor. Host pastor of the Bunker's Hill New Testament Church of God in Trelawny, Presley Smith will face the Falmouth Parish Court later this week, after he was arrested and charged on Friday with acts of sexual offences.
