Passenger tries to open cabin door after attacking crew with coffee pots 0:0

Passenger tries to open cabin door after attacking crew with coffee pots
An Air Canada passenger is in hot water for swinging coffee pots at crew members and then trying to open the cabin door, according to a report. The flight was en route from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to Toronto on Monday night when Brandon Michael Courneyea began yelling at other passengers "for looking at him," WFTV reported.
