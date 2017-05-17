Passenger tries to open cabin door af...

Passenger tries to open cabin door after attacking crew with coffee pots 0:0

Read more: New York Post

An Air Canada passenger is in hot water for swinging coffee pots at crew members and then trying to open the cabin door, according to a report. The flight was en route from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to Toronto on Monday night when Brandon Michael Courneyea began yelling at other passengers "for looking at him," WFTV reported.

