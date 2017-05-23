PAMM Hosts First U.S. Museum Exhibit ...

PAMM Hosts First U.S. Museum Exhibit by John Dunkley, Icon of Jamaican Art

But before now, it has not been possible to see a major grouping of his work in the United States. Thanks in part to the Prez Art Museum and the museum's Associate Curator, Diana Nawi, a substantial selection of works by Dunkley will be on display in the museum's latest exhibition, "John Dunkley: Neither Day nor Night," which will open May 26th.

