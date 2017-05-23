Oak Glades community centre gets facelift

THE Oak Glades c ommunity c entre got a major facelift yesterday as part of Labour Day activities in the St Andrew South West constituency. The refurbishing was organised by councillor for the division, Audrey Smith Facey, who is overseas on official business but ensured that the work was carried out under the guidance of the Payne Land divisional chairman Carmen Alliman, and vice-chairman Devon Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.