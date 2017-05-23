Oak Glades community centre gets face...

Oak Glades community centre gets facelift

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE Oak Glades c ommunity c entre got a major facelift yesterday as part of Labour Day activities in the St Andrew South West constituency. The refurbishing was organised by councillor for the division, Audrey Smith Facey, who is overseas on official business but ensured that the work was carried out under the guidance of the Payne Land divisional chairman Carmen Alliman, and vice-chairman Devon Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC