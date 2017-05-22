Nesbeth sets 75-day timeline to reduc...

Nesbeth sets 75-day timeline to reduce murders in St James

Senior Superintendent of Police Marlon Nesbeth has signalled his intention to reduce killings in the St James Division, over which he has command, within another two and a half months.Nesbeth publicised his intention at a Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange in the second city last week, saying that his team intends to "arrest this murder situation". He said that up to the date he was speaking, the division had recorded 100 homicides compared to 85 for the similar period last year, but that he was confident that over the next couple of months there will be a reduction.

