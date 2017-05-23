Near 400 Freemasons registered for tercentenary celebrations in Jamaica
Just under 400 delegates have registered for this week's 300th anniversary celebration of English Freemasonary being held in Montego Bay. The celebrations, scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, mostly at the Montego Bay Conference Centre, will see 396 Freemasons from Jamaica, the wider Caribbean, as well as from North, South and Central America engaged in academic conferences, among other activities.
