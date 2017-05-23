Near 400 Freemasons registered for te...

Near 400 Freemasons registered for tercentenary celebrations in Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Just under 400 delegates have registered for this week's 300th anniversary celebration of English Freemasonary being held in Montego Bay. The celebrations, scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, mostly at the Montego Bay Conference Centre, will see 396 Freemasons from Jamaica, the wider Caribbean, as well as from North, South and Central America engaged in academic conferences, among other activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC