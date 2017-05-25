More needs to be done, but Ananda Dean's dad hopeful
Nine years after his then 11-year-old daughter was snatched and found murdered, Richard Dean says he is pleased with the progress that the Jamaican authorities have made in their effort to protect children and track down those who go missing. But he also believes that a promise made by the Jamaican Government to impose harsher penalties on people who abuse and murder children should be kept.
