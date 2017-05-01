MoBay wharf under 'Gun Watch'

Read more: The Gleaner

The Montego Bay Wharf, located in Freeport in the western city, is now is under increased surveillance from the police. Just over a week ago, the police hit the jackpot at the wharf when eight illegal guns one high-powered rifle, a shotgun and six handguns, alongside 1,046 rounds of assorted rounds of ammunition, were found in two barrels, which originated from Fort Lauderdale, in the United States.

Chicago, IL

