MoBay wharf under 'Gun Watch'

The Montego Bay Wharf, located in Freeport in the western city, is now is under increased surveillance from the police. Just over a week ago, the police hit the jackpot at the wharf when eight illegal guns one high-powered rifle, a shotgun and six handguns, alongside 1,046 rounds of assorted rounds of ammunition, were found in two barrels, which originated from Fort Lauderdale, in the United States.

