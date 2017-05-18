MoBay mayor moves to organise street vending
Mayor Homer Davis says he's determined to bring order to street vending in Montego Bay, starting on June 5. However, he intends to apply humaneness to the task, instead of the unfeeling strategy used in the past to deal with the problem.In fact, Mayor Davis told this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange in the second city that he has reached a "comfortable" agreement with the vendors after two meetings with them. "I regard those vendors as citizens who are themselves eking out a living for themselves and their families," Mayor Davis said, adding that the vendors have children in high school and at university, "so I'm not prepared to push them to the edge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|Wed
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC