MoBay mayor moves to organise street vending

Mayor Homer Davis says he's determined to bring order to street vending in Montego Bay, starting on June 5. However, he intends to apply humaneness to the task, instead of the unfeeling strategy used in the past to deal with the problem.In fact, Mayor Davis told this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange in the second city that he has reached a "comfortable" agreement with the vendors after two meetings with them. "I regard those vendors as citizens who are themselves eking out a living for themselves and their families," Mayor Davis said, adding that the vendors have children in high school and at university, "so I'm not prepared to push them to the edge.

