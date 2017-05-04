Minister urges J'cans to learn a seco...

Minister urges J'cans to learn a second language to compete

14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson is contending that Jamaicans must learn a second language in order to compete with the rest of the world, even for domestic jobs. Robinson, one of the speakers at a town hall meeting put on by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation in St Ann on Thursday, was responding to a question from a resident who enquired about the non-Jamaican staff at some hotels.

Chicago, IL

