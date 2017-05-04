May 22 is sentencing discount day for...

May 22 is sentencing discount day for accused pleading guilty in Home Circuit, Gun courts

Read more: The Gleaner

The Jamaican Bar Association has announced that Monday, May 22 will be discount day for accused persons who plead guilty in the Home Circuit or the Gun court in Kingston. Speaking on Independent Talk on Power 106FM this morning, Bar president Jacqueline Cummings said it's part of an effort by the chief justice and the steering committee of the criminal case management unit of the Supreme Court to cut the backlog in the court system.

