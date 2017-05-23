Man who forced Air Canada flight to land was 'on cocaine'

Man who forced Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto to land in Orlando after 'attacking the crew with coffee pots' and 'threatening to take down the plane' was 'high on cocaine' A Canadian man who forced a Toronto-bound Air Canada flight from Jamaica to make an emergency landing in Orlando last week because of his erratic behavior told authorities that he had taken cocaine before boarding the plane, according to a report on Monday. On May 15, an Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto had to be diverted to Orlando after officials said Brandon Michael Courneyea brandished two coffee pots at the crew and tried to open the cabin door in mid-flight.

