Man hit by falling tree in Montego Bay, hospitalised
A man was a short while ago taken to hospital for medical treatment after being hit by a falling tree in Montego Bay, St James.The incident occurred at the Queens Drive, Gloucester Avenue and Howard Cooke Highway intersection. Assistant Superintendent with the JFB, Garfield Skein said that the National Solid Waste Management Authority and the St James Municipal Corporation have been notified.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
