Man hit by falling tree in Montego Bay, hospitalised

12 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

A man was a short while ago taken to hospital for medical treatment after being hit by a falling tree in Montego Bay, St James.The incident occurred at the Queens Drive, Gloucester Avenue and Howard Cooke Highway intersection. Assistant Superintendent with the JFB, Garfield Skein said that the National Solid Waste Management Authority and the St James Municipal Corporation have been notified.

