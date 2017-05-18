Lorna Goodison is Jamaica's first fem...

Lorna Goodison is Jamaica's first female poet laureate

She is the second nationally appointed Poet Laureate, following Professor Emeritus, Mervyn Morris, of the University of the West Indies , who held the position from 2014 to 2016. The Poet Laureate is a national honour that recognises a distinguished Jamaican poet for his or her significant contribution to the nation's literary community.

Chicago, IL

