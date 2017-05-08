'Logos Hope' to welcome Jamaicans - on board
The world's largest book fair, Logos Hope , will pull into the Cement Factory Pier at Rockfort, Kingston on Friday, with an expansive selection of 5,000 titles for sale to the Jamaican public at prices below market, as well as access to events on board. The ship will be on the island for eight weeks: from May 12 to June 11 in Kingston, and June 15 to July 2 in Montego Bay.
