Local talent on show

THE boundless talent which exists here in Jamaica put in an appearance on Sunday at the final of the two concerts staged by The Philharmonic Orchestra of Jamaica at the University Chapel, Mona. Like conductor Franklin Halliburton stated in a interview prior to the concerts, it was music by Jamaican composers which was the real standout and earned the respect, admiration and applause of a packed-to-capacity venue.

Chicago, IL

